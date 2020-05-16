Corinth school adopts nearly $22.8M budget

Those duties are being absorbed by Jill Cheney, whose title is changing to assistant superintendent of pupil personnel services. In addition, the district is not filling some positions due to retirement and attrition. This includes a teacher and teacher assistant at the elementary level because of declining numbers of students. The enrollment is about 1,139.

The district is increasing the tax levy by 2.09%, which is below the 2.24% cap.

“I think this is the third year in a row that we stayed under the tax cap,” Foley said.

Corinth is not tapping any fund balance, according to Foley. Because of the uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, the district wants to have a cushion. There has been talk of a 20% cut in school aid if state revenues come in worse than expected.

Voting will be conducted soley through mail-in ballots, which are due on June 9. Also on the ballot, voters will decide whether the district can purchase school buses at a cost not to exceed $308,000 and approve the $63,954 budget of the Corinth Free Library, which is an increase of $1,979. Voters will also elect one person to the Board of Education for a five-year term.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.