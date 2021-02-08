Corinth residents to vote Tuesday on $12 million capital project

CORINTH — Residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide a proposed $12 million renovation project for Corinth Central School.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corinth Transportation Department building at 30 Saratoga Ave.

The highlights of the project include creating a centrally located entrance at the middle and high school complex, with removal of the bus canopy and addition of new colors and siding. In addition, the auditorium would be renovated and its capacity increased.

Other projects include upgrading the classrooms for science, social studies, special education, family and consumer science and technology. Energy-saving LED lights would be installed throughout the campus. The fire alarm and security systems would be replaced.

At the elementary school, a new handicapped-accessible entrance would be constructed and new energy-efficient windows and light fixtures installed.

The district is tapping $650,000 from its reserves. State aid could cover nearly 79% of the cost — about $9.43 million. That leaves a local cost of $1.918 million.