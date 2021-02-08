 Skip to main content
Corinth residents to vote Tuesday on $12 million capital project
Corinth residents to vote Tuesday on $12 million capital project

Corinth residents get to weigh in on $12 million school capital project

A rendering of the proposed renovation of the exterior of Corinth High School. This is part of a $12 million capital project that will be before voters on Tuesday.

 Photo provided by BCA Architects & Engineers

CORINTH — Residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide a proposed $12 million renovation project for Corinth Central School.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corinth Transportation Department building at 30 Saratoga Ave.

The highlights of the project include creating a centrally located entrance at the middle and high school complex, with removal of the bus canopy and addition of new colors and siding. In addition, the auditorium would be renovated and its capacity increased.

Other projects include upgrading the classrooms for science, social studies, special education, family and consumer science and technology. Energy-saving LED lights would be installed throughout the campus. The fire alarm and security systems would be replaced.

At the elementary school, a new handicapped-accessible entrance would be constructed and new energy-efficient windows and light fixtures installed.

The district is tapping $650,000 from its reserves. State aid could cover nearly 79% of the cost — about $9.43 million. That leaves a local cost of $1.918 million.

The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $17.74 more in taxes per year. That is without any STAR exemptions. It would be $12.42 more annually with Basic STAR and $5.20 with Senior STAR.

The project would go out to bid in early 2022, with the contract being awarded in March 2022.

Construction would take place from June 2022 through June 2023 and wrap up by the end of 2023.

