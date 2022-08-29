Corinth native writes 'fictionalized textbook' about recovery from addiction

WILTON — Corinth native Brian Farr has been in recovery for 26 years.

“I actually got sober at 26, so I am now in recovery in the same age I got sober at,” said Farr, who has used his experience to write a book of fiction called “Deerfield.”

The first-time author is also an assistant professor at Hudson Valley Community College and works as a group counselor for people in recovery.

Farr, who now lives in Wilton, who took seven years to write the book, said he liked the idea of writing a textbook for people in recovery.

“We’ve got to talk about addiction in order to reduce the stigma of not being anonymous about people in recovery,” Farr said. “So I do see this as a textbook, but it’s a fictionalized textbook, if there is such a thing. There’s a lot of really true information in there.”

The book, which came out on June 21, tells the story of Paul Durkin, a person who has been in recovery from alcoholism for more than two decades and works as a substance abuse counselor in his small town.

“Very well-known native boy, substance abuse counselor, got his life together,” Farr said, “then he has a tragedy occur in his own home and he relapses.”

“Deerfield,” which is the name of the town and the name of the book, starts five years into his relapse.

Unlike the main character, Farr’s sobriety has never been interrupted.

“I was one of those people who was lucky enough not to have any relapses or stumbles or slips along the way,” Farr said, “so in this book there is kind of my fears played out, what could have been in terms of not just the relapse but the things that happen in Paul’s home having to do with his child and LGBTQ+ issues and being this wonderful accepting counselor. But at home, he wasn’t showing the same thing.”

The 509-page book is available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs. It can also be ordered from his website at www.firststepconsultation.com/deerfield/ and at https://store.bookbaby.com/book/deerfield. The paperback is $24.95, and he book is also available in Kindle edition.

“I think the overall themes are certainly about recovery and redemption,” Farr said. “It’s really a book, I think, about love. Unconditional love.”