Corinth mayoral race to be decided Wednesday in village elections

CORINTH — The village will pick a new mayor on Wednesday.
Mayor Dennis Morreale, a Democrat, is not running for reelection.
Two Village Board trustees are vying to replace him.
Maureen Granger Kelly, a Democrat, has been on the board for four years. She would run for reelection if it weren’t for the mayoral race. If she loses, she will not have a seat on the board.
Charles Pasquarell, Republican, has been on the board for two years. His trustee term ends in 2022. If he wins the mayor’s seat, his seat will be vacant and a new person can be appointed.
Currently the board has a 3-2 Democratic majority. But if Pasquarell wins, the board will flip to a Republican majority.
That’s because both of the candidates running for the two available seats on the board are Republican. Since there are two seats available, they will clearly both win a seat.
They are Trustee Timothy Halliday, an incumbent running for reelection, and newcomer Michael Bedell.
Polls will be open at Village Hall, 244 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.
There are currently no cases of the new coronavirus in the village. However, poll workers will disinfect the polling place before voting begins at noon and will disinfect regularly during the day. Hand sanitizer will be available and voters are encouraged to use it.
In addition, voters will be given their own pen to sign in and vote. In the past, pens have been reused.
The new coronavirus spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs. People should practice social distancing — keeping six feet apart — to prevent inhalation of those droplets. People should also wash their hands with soap regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face with unwashed hands, and cover coughs to prevent droplets from spreading.
The other northern Saratoga County villages are not having an election this year because it is an off year. There are no terms expiring in South Glens Falls, Victory or Schuylerville.
