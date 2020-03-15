Corinth mayoral race to be decided Wednesday in village elections

CORINTH — The village will pick a new mayor on Wednesday.

Mayor Dennis Morreale, a Democrat, is not running for reelection.

Two Village Board trustees are vying to replace him.

Maureen Granger Kelly, a Democrat, has been on the board for four years. She would run for reelection if it weren’t for the mayoral race. If she loses, she will not have a seat on the board.

Charles Pasquarell, Republican, has been on the board for two years. His trustee term ends in 2022. If he wins the mayor’s seat, his seat will be vacant and a new person can be appointed.

Currently the board has a 3-2 Democratic majority. But if Pasquarell wins, the board will flip to a Republican majority.

That’s because both of the candidates running for the two available seats on the board are Republican. Since there are two seats available, they will clearly both win a seat.

They are Trustee Timothy Halliday, an incumbent running for reelection, and newcomer Michael Bedell.

Polls will be open at Village Hall, 244 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.