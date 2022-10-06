Corinth man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

CORINTH — A Corinth man has claimed his $1 million second prize for matching the first five numbers in the July 26 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63 66, with Mega Ball 15.

Ronald Skinner received a single lump sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Cumberland Farms store on Maple Street in Corinth.

This is Skinner’s first big win and he is planning to purchase a home with his prize, according to a New York Lottery news release.

New York’s Mega Millions game generated $294,562,279 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022.