BALLSTON SPA -- A Corinth man who was arrested last year for having child pornography has been sentenced to 6 months in jail and 10 years on probation.
Christopher M. Carlini, 50, of Shippee Road, pleaded guilty to possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony, in connection with his August 2018 arrest by State Police.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to the term in Saratoga County Jail to be followed by probation. He also will have to register as a sex offender.
