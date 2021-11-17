Corinth man pleads guilty to murder

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man has pleaded guilty and is expected to receive a prison sentence of 20 years to life for murder and other charges, according to a news release.

Dylan K. Vella, 28, of Corinth, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies.

With the guilty pleas, Vella admitted that on April 7, 2020, he drove his vehicle into a group of three motorcycles intentionally in the town of Corinth. One of the motorcycles had an operator and a passenger, making a total of four victims.

Vella struck all three motorcycles, killing Paul Hollenback of Corinth and causing serious physical injury to two other victims in the process.

The fourth victim was reported to have also suffered a physical injury.

Vella also pleaded guilty to an incident that preceded the crash. In Hadley, he sexually abused a woman in the picnic area of Stewart’s Pond, according to the release.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen praised the witnesses who came forward to law enforcement during the investigation. She also commended the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Schettino and Assistant District Attorney Shawn Lescault for their dedicated work.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7. The news release said it is expected that Vella will receive a sentence of 20 years to life in a state prison for the murder plea, 15 years for each first-degree assault plea, seven years for the second-degree assault plea and seven years for the sexual abuse plea.

Vella will also be sentenced to a period of post-release supervision, to be determined by the judge for each determinate sentence, which can range from three to 10 years.

Vella will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

