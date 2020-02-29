Corinth man faces felony, misdemeanors

MOREAU -- A traffic stop on Route 9 Friday morning led to the arrest of a Corinth man on felony and misdemeanor charges, police records show.

Stephen W. Abare, 46, was stopped near the Route 197 intersection just before 2 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.

He was found to be drunk and driving with a suspended or revoked license, records show. His blood alcohol content was 0.18 percent or higher, which led to misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated, and Abare was also charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the website showed.