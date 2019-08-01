{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH — A Corinth man has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 worth of jewelry from a home, police said.

Austin J. Demarest, 24, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, in connection with the July 9 theft, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the jewelry was stolen from a home where Demarest had permission to be. They did not say if they jewelry was recovered, though.

Demarest was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-885-6761.

