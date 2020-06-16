Corinth Free Library to reopen on June 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

CORINTH — The Corinth Free Library plans to reopen to the public June 22 for curbside pick-up of library materials.

Curbside hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. .

Library patrons will be able to request items in the Corinth Free Library collection only, as currier service between libraries in the Southern Adirondack Library System has not resumed yet. Items can be ordered through the library’s online catalog located at www.corinth.sals.edu or by calling the library at 518-654-6913.

When orders are ready, the library will call to arrange a pickup time and check the items out over the phone. When arriving at the library for pickup, patrons are asked to call and alert staff to their presence. Patrons who are walking may knock or call.

All library items being returned should be placed in the book return in front of the building. Do not bring donated materials at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0