Corinth Free Library participating in free fruit, vegetables program

CORINTH — The Corinth Free Library will again collaborate with Comfort Food Community and the Southern Adirondack Library Systems in the Farm-2-Library program.

Fresh Food Collective, a mobile produce distribution program operated by the Greenwich-based Comfort Food Community, a nonprofit organization, purchases produce from local farms that is then distributed among the program’s participating libraries.

Those in need are welcome to take home free fresh fruits and vegetables. There is no registration or qualification to take part in the program.

For more information, visit the Corinth Free Library or contact the library by calling 518-654-6913.

