You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Corinth fire, explosion linked to propane tank problem
0 comments

Corinth fire, explosion linked to propane tank problem

Corinth fire

Firefighters tend to a fire Sunday afternoon at a house at 33 Locust Ridge Drive, Corinth.

 Michael Goot,

CORINTH — The fire that destroyed a home in Corinth on Sunday has been traced to a problem with a propane tank that led to an explosion.

A family of four was left homeless, and a 17-year-old suffered smoke inhalation from the fire at 33 Locust Ridge Drive. He was treated at the scene and was not seriously hurt.

Corinth Fire Chief Andy Kelley said the fire was linked to a leak in a propane tank that apparently occurred because of a bad coupling. Propane leaked into the basement, and ignited when a hot water heater pilot light kicked on.

The bright spot was it ignited before too much had accumulated, so the explosion was not large enough to level the home and severely injure those inside, the chief said. But the propane continued to leak and burn "like a blowtorch" until the tank could be shut off, Kelley said.

Kelley said the teen was injured as he went back into the home to rescue pets.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News