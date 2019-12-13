Corinth fire, explosion linked to propane tank problem

CORINTH — The fire that destroyed a home in Corinth on Sunday has been traced to a problem with a propane tank that led to an explosion.

A family of four was left homeless, and a 17-year-old suffered smoke inhalation from the fire at 33 Locust Ridge Drive. He was treated at the scene and was not seriously hurt.

Corinth Fire Chief Andy Kelley said the fire was linked to a leak in a propane tank that apparently occurred because of a bad coupling. Propane leaked into the basement, and ignited when a hot water heater pilot light kicked on.

The bright spot was it ignited before too much had accumulated, so the explosion was not large enough to level the home and severely injure those inside, the chief said. But the propane continued to leak and burn "like a blowtorch" until the tank could be shut off, Kelley said.

Kelley said the teen was injured as he went back into the home to rescue pets.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.