Corinth Elementary School to host drive-by parade for students
Corinth Elementary School to host drive-by parade for students

Corinth Elementary School faculty and staff will be on hand Friday in the school parking lot for a drive-by parade for students. 

The parade will start at noon at the entrance to the elementary School on Walnut Street and end at the exit on Eggleston Street.

Families are encouraged to to drive through and wave hello, but ask that you not get out of your vehicle. Social distancing will be strictly enforced among all staff that chooses to participate.

There will also be a station set up for families who ordered or wish to purchase a #CorinthisCommunity T-shirt.

