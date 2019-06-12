{{featured_button_text}}
CORINTH — Fire crews were called to Corinth Elementary around 3 p.m. on Wednesday for what ended up being a false alarm, according to Corinth Central School District Officials. 

Dispatchers called out a structure fire at the elementary school and also asked from mutual aid from other departments including Glens Falls Fire Department and Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

