Corinth Elementary School cancels event

CORINTH — The Corinth Central School drive-by event has been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

Dr. Mark Stratton alerted families via phone, according to a social media post on the school's Facebook page.

The event was set up to allow faculty and staff for families and students to drive-by and wave hello.

Several schools held similar events by driving through the district in vehicles practicing proper social distancing.

For those who ordered a #CorinthisCommunity T-shirt please contact Coach Craig Falkenbury at falkenburyc@corinthcsd.org.

