Corinth delays $12 million school project vote until February

Stratton said he heard favorable comments from the community about the project at a forum last Thursday.

“It was very gratifying to see that,” he said.

The only change the district has made to the project was to remove a salt shed and a gas pump from the scope of work, according to Stratton. The district would not be able to receive state aid on those items, so school officials are adding renovation of the wrestling room into the project.

The district is tapping $600,000 from a capital reserve fund to put toward the cost. The rest would be bonded. Nearly 79% would be reimbursed by state aid.

If approved, the district’s architect would work on formal designs, with the goal of completing them in October 2021. The district would look to bid the project in early 2022 and award the bids in February 2022. Construction would start in June of that year, with completion in summer 2023.

“We really think we have a great project that can improve our facilities at the district at minimal expense to our taxpayers. We’re excited,” Stratton said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

