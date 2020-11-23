Corinth delays $12 million school project vote until February

CORINTH — Corinth school officials are delaying the community vote on a $12 million capital project, originally scheduled for Dec. 8, until February.
“We felt we needed more time to communicate and educate our community regarding the scope of the project,” said Superintendent of Schools Mark Stratton.
The vote will now take place on Feb. 9 at the district’s transportation facility.
Stratton has said that the goal of the project is to modernize district facilities and address safety concerns and ongoing student needs.
Work at the middle and high school includes renovations to the science labs, technology and home and career rooms, band room, practice room, special education room and social studies classrooms and bathrooms.
The main entrance to the high school would get a face-lift with removal of the bus canopy and new colors and siding. The auditorium would be renovated and expanded to include additional music practice space.
At the elementary school, work includes replacing windows with energy-efficient ones, upgrading the entrance to make it handicapped-accessible and replacing the entryway roof that overhangs it.
Energy-saving LED lights would be installed throughout the district. In addition, the fire alarm and security systems would be replaced.
Stratton said he heard favorable comments from the community about the project at a forum last Thursday.
“It was very gratifying to see that,” he said.
The only change the district has made to the project was to remove a salt shed and a gas pump from the scope of work, according to Stratton. The district would not be able to receive state aid on those items, so school officials are adding renovation of the wrestling room into the project.
The district is tapping $600,000 from a capital reserve fund to put toward the cost. The rest would be bonded. Nearly 79% would be reimbursed by state aid.
If approved, the district’s architect would work on formal designs, with the goal of completing them in October 2021. The district would look to bid the project in early 2022 and award the bids in February 2022. Construction would start in June of that year, with completion in summer 2023.
“We really think we have a great project that can improve our facilities at the district at minimal expense to our taxpayers. We’re excited,” Stratton said.
