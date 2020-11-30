Corinth cell tower proposal concerns neighbors

“It will change the essence and the essential character of the neighborhood,” she said.

To receive a variance, the property owner must demonstrate a hardship that prevents the land from being developed for any of its permitted uses, she said, and she does not believe AT&T has a hardship in this case.

She had started a petition, which had 60 signatures.

Grahame Champagne, who lives at 327 1st St., said the tower would be directly behind his house. The first time he heard about it was when he received a certified letter notifying him of the September public hearing as the owner of an abutting property. He reviewed the documents available at Corinth Town Hall.

“It’s all technical stuff and you have no idea what you’re looking for. You have no idea what any of it means,” he said.

He is concerned that the project would diminish property values. Everything he has researched about the issue found that cell towers decrease property values anywhere from less than 1% to as much as 20%, he said.

Tall trees around his property will screen the tower, but most of his neighbors are going to get a front-row view.

Champagne questioned how this was determined to be the best site.