Corinth cell tower proposal concerns neighbors

CORINTH — Neighbors are expressing concern that AT&T’s proposal for a large cell tower on First Street will hurt the character of the area and depress property values.
The communications company wants to put up a 154-foot-tall tower on vacant property at the corner of First and Sycamore streets. The proposal requires a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals, because the property is located in a residential zone.
The project has not drawn much attention, but the board is holding a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to hear a consultant's report and vote on the variance.
The public is only allowed to comment on the report and not the proposal in general, because the public hearing was in September. For more information on how to access the Zoom meeting, visit townofcorinthny.org.
Debbie Stollery, who lives at 30 Second St., said the tower would be within 300 feet of her property line. She said it's a bad location, because it is a heavily residential area.
“We just can’t even believe the site was picked,” she said.
Stollery said her property has pine trees that are 70 to 80 feet tall. With the hills in the area, the base of the tower would be at eye level with where the tree line ends, she said, and the tower would be too tall to hide as a "tree" with faux foliage.
“It will change the essence and the essential character of the neighborhood,” she said.
To receive a variance, the property owner must demonstrate a hardship that prevents the land from being developed for any of its permitted uses, she said, and she does not believe AT&T has a hardship in this case.
She had started a petition, which had 60 signatures.
Grahame Champagne, who lives at 327 1st St., said the tower would be directly behind his house. The first time he heard about it was when he received a certified letter notifying him of the September public hearing as the owner of an abutting property. He reviewed the documents available at Corinth Town Hall.
“It’s all technical stuff and you have no idea what you’re looking for. You have no idea what any of it means,” he said.
He is concerned that the project would diminish property values. Everything he has researched about the issue found that cell towers decrease property values anywhere from less than 1% to as much as 20%, he said.
Tall trees around his property will screen the tower, but most of his neighbors are going to get a front-row view.
Champagne questioned how this was determined to be the best site.
“We’re aware they looked at other locations. Our big question is: ‘Why here?’ If this isn’t a good location for the neighborhood, why can’t you use Plan B, go to a different site?” he said.
AT&T did not provide answers to specific questions regarding site selection. Spokeswoman Megan Daly issued the following general statement in response to an inquiry:
“We work with the city as we plan new facilities, including small cells and cell sites, to find solutions that best meet the needs of our customers there,” she said in an email.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.