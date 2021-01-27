Corcoran promoted to senior finance role in Lee Enterprises

Brian Corcoran has been promoted to a senior finance director role for Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Post-Star.

Corcoran was named last week as a senior regional finance director for several groups of newspapers within the Lee organization and will be based in Glens Falls. He will continue to act as a regional finance director for newspapers in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Corcoran previously served as publisher of The Post-Star until last summer when Ben Rogers was named as president/director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star. Corcoran at that time was named a lead regional finance director for The Post-Star and newspapers in Auburn, New York; Orangeburg, South Carolina; and Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

He started his career at The Post-Star in 2007 as controller and assumed the director of operations role in 2011 before being appointed publisher in 2019.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Le Moyne College and an MBA in accounting from Union College and is a certified public accountant.

Corcoran currently serves as president of the board of directors for the Family YMCA of Glens Falls and board treasurer of the Rotary Club of Glens Falls. Past board positions include the Tri-County United Way, Conkling Center in Glens Falls and Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0