GLENS FALLS — Brian Corcoran has been named publisher of The Post-Star.
Corcoran, The Post-Star's regional controller and operations director, has served as interim publisher since March.
The announcement was made Monday by Lee Enterprises, the Iowa-based owner of The Post-Star.
“Brian has demonstrated in the interim role that he is a talented leader with a strong commitment to serving our local audiences,” said Lee Vice President and Group Publisher Chris White. “He has a wealth of experience within our company and deep roots in the community.”
Corcoran, 49, of Wilton, began his career with the company in 2007. Prior to joining Lee Enterprises, he was controller for Champlain Stone Ltd. in Warrensburg.
His career has also includes positions as financial analyst for the General Electric Global Research Center in Niskayuna and senior assurance associate for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead The Post-Star,” Corcoran said. “I have great dedication to the Glens Falls community, and I am honored to work with a team of dedicated professionals who provide the best and most extensive local news coverage in the area.”
Corcoran is a certified public accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Union College. He is also a graduate of Le Moyne College.
He is a board member of the Rotary Club of Glens Falls and has served on the boards of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, the Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs, the Conkling Center in Glens Falls and Tri-County United Way.
