Copperfield sale is windfall for county occupancy tax

JOHNSBURG — The owners of the Copperfield Inn owed an estimated $742,000 in occupancy tax payments to Warren County before they sold the business in recent days.

The county Treasurer’s Office worked out a settlement of the debt as part of the sale process, with proceeds of the sale going to the debt to help finalize the sale, said county Treasurer Michael Swan.

Under county law, occupancy tax payments and debts are confidential, and Swan said he could not divulge how much the county received.

“We agreed on a figure that would allow the sale to go forward,” Swan said. “I felt it was better for the county if it (the Copperfield) was sold instead of having it foreclosed. The seller basically walked away with nothing in his pocket.”

The initial $742,176 occupancy tax figure was an estimate by the Treasurer’s Office based on high occupancy rates, and Swan said the owner was able to show that it was lower than that, Swan said. The county then negotiated with the owner to have it paid as part of the sale.

It was unclear for how long the business had not paid its occupancy taxes.