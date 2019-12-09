{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH CREEK — The Copperfield Inn Resort, a mainstay of the North Country, has been sold for $1 million to a New York City catering hall and restaurant owner.

Diana Espalza purchased the 2.33-acre property at 307 Main St.

Mitch Muroff, of Muroff Daigle Hospitality Group handled the sale, which was completed Friday.

Muroff said Espalza, who is originally from Colombia, was looking for a small hotel to purchase.

He said she plans to change the name of the property to the Phoenix Inn Resort, renovate the 31 guest rooms with new beds and furniture and reopen the two restaurants on the property.

There is a large ballroom and Espalza plans to expand its use, according to Muroff.

“Diana intends to reach out to the community to bring them back to the space for conferences, weddings, birthday parties, social events. She is bringing in a new chef,” she said.

Muroff said the property is a nice asset and minutes from Gore Mountain.

“It’s the nicest hotel in the area,” he said.

Muroff also represented the seller, Copperfield Inn Resorts LLC, who he said was looking to retire.

The Muroff Daigle Hospitality Group, of Newton, Massachusetts, is a boutique hospitality brokerage firm that represents properties in the New York and New England region, according to a news release.

The Copperfield Inn Resort was purchased in 2009 for $1.5 million by Copperfield Inn Resorts LLC, an investment firm headed by Michael Ellis of New York and North Creek and Joel Beaudin of North River, according to a Post-Star article.

They previous owners updated the décor to have a more Adirondacks theme, expanded Trapper’s Tavern and renamed one of the other restaurants as Lorenzo’s, according to Post-Star archives.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
2
1
0

Tags

Load comments