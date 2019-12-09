NORTH CREEK — The Copperfield Inn Resort, a mainstay of the North Country, has been sold for $1 million to a New York City catering hall and restaurant owner.
Diana Espalza purchased the 2.33-acre property at 307 Main St.
Mitch Muroff, of Muroff Daigle Hospitality Group handled the sale, which was completed Friday.
Muroff said Espalza, who is originally from Colombia, was looking for a small hotel to purchase.
He said she plans to change the name of the property to the Phoenix Inn Resort, renovate the 31 guest rooms with new beds and furniture and reopen the two restaurants on the property.
There is a large ballroom and Espalza plans to expand its use, according to Muroff.
“Diana intends to reach out to the community to bring them back to the space for conferences, weddings, birthday parties, social events. She is bringing in a new chef,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Muroff said the property is a nice asset and minutes from Gore Mountain.
“It’s the nicest hotel in the area,” he said.
Muroff also represented the seller, Copperfield Inn Resorts LLC, who he said was looking to retire.
The Muroff Daigle Hospitality Group, of Newton, Massachusetts, is a boutique hospitality brokerage firm that represents properties in the New York and New England region, according to a news release.
The Copperfield Inn Resort was purchased in 2009 for $1.5 million by Copperfield Inn Resorts LLC, an investment firm headed by Michael Ellis of New York and North Creek and Joel Beaudin of North River, according to a Post-Star article.
They previous owners updated the décor to have a more Adirondacks theme, expanded Trapper’s Tavern and renamed one of the other restaurants as Lorenzo’s, according to Post-Star archives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.