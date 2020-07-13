Cooper Street housing project well underway despite lawsuit

GLENS FALLS — Construction on a homeless housing project on Cooper Street is well underway despite a lawsuit trying to stop the project from advancing.

Work on the 29-unit apartment complex at 47-50 Cooper St. began in April and is expected to wrap sometime in the spring, according to John Farrell, the director of facilities for Warren-Washington Association of Mental Health, the group building the project.

"We're hoping to open the doors in April of next year. It may be May at the latest, I suppose, but the project seems to be on schedule," he said.

The $9.2 million project — which will provide housing for homeless and those suffering from mental illness — was made possible through a series of grants, including $5.8 million from the state Homeless Housing and Assistance Program for construction and $3.4 million from an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative to fund the operations of the facility.

But a lawsuit filed in October to stop the project's construction is still pending, even though a foundation has been poured and construction on the building's framing is well underway.