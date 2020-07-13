Cooper Street housing project well underway despite lawsuit

GLENS FALLS — Construction on a homeless housing project on Cooper Street is well underway despite a lawsuit trying to stop the project from advancing.
Work on the 29-unit apartment complex at 47-50 Cooper St. began in April and is expected to wrap sometime in the spring, according to John Farrell, the director of facilities for Warren-Washington Association of Mental Health, the group building the project.
"We're hoping to open the doors in April of next year. It may be May at the latest, I suppose, but the project seems to be on schedule," he said.
The $9.2 million project — which will provide housing for homeless and those suffering from mental illness — was made possible through a series of grants, including $5.8 million from the state Homeless Housing and Assistance Program for construction and $3.4 million from an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative to fund the operations of the facility.
But a lawsuit filed in October to stop the project's construction is still pending, even though a foundation has been poured and construction on the building's framing is well underway.
Elizabeth Miller, the owner of Miller Mechanical Services, filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Warren County after the city's Planning Board approved the project in September following a six-month debate.
The lawsuit seeks to stop "any further approvals, permits or development" relating to the project until the court can render a decision to reverse the Planning Board's decision to approve the project.
A hearing on the case has yet to be set, according to Nathan Hall, the lawyer representing Miller.
"We're still with the court system; it's still working it's way through there," he said.
Residents last year voiced concerns about the nature of the project and whether the city's zoning laws would permit a project to be built in the area.
The project will provide 14 units of housing for people living with mental illness, six for the chronically homeless, four for homeless youths, four for domestic violence victims and one as a family unit.
The Planning Board approved the project in September following months of public hearings.
Miller's lawsuit alleges the Planning Board's decision violates the city's zoning ordinance by allowing a residential project in a light industrial district, and that a series of rain gardens along the property are "in direct conflict" with the state's stormwater guidelines.
A lawyer for the city's Planning Board declined to comment Monday.
Farrell, however, said he expects the Planning Board's decision to hold up in court.
"I think the Planning Board did a thorough job of vetting what we're doing," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.