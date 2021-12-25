Cooper Street fire displaces eight residents

GLENS FALLS — A fire at 69 Cooper St. on Friday night displaced eight residents, according to the Glens Falls Fire Department.

The fire occurred in the first-floor kitchen of the apartment house. Fire personnel said that first and second floor of the building had smoke, fire and water damage.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the 13 people impacted by the fire.

According to a news release, the Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as food, shelter and clothing to six adults and seven children. The children were between 1 year old and 16 years old.

"Warren County volunteers also offered health services and emotional support, as well as stuffed animals for the younger children," according to the release.

Fire officials said they were able to save the Christmas gifts that were inside the building while putting out the fire.

— Jay Mullen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.