Cooper Street Apartments work begins despite pending court appeal

GLENS FALLS — Construction has started on the Cooper Street Apartments project for people who are homeless and mentally ill, the agency involved in the project announced Tuesday.
The Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health is building a 29-unit complex at 47-50 Cooper St.
“We look forward to when we will be able to provide this much-needed service to our community members,” said John Farrell, director of facilities for the agency, in an email.
The agency hopes that the facility will be open by May 2021, Farrell stated.
Construction is allowed to take place under the COVID-19 shutdown as an essential business because the project is creating housing for low-income people.
The agency is proceeding even though there has not been a decision in the lawsuit that sought to block the project.
Elizabeth Miller, of Miller Mechanical Services in Glens Falls, had sued to overturn the city Planning Board's approval in April 2019.
Among the issues were Miller believes that the project should not be allowed in a light industrial zone, even though multifamily housing is a permitted use in that zone.
The lawsuit also claims that the facility would put stress on health care services in the area.
The third point of contention is that the site plan calls for the establishment of rain gardens to improve drainage on the property and they are not permitted on these types of in-fill development sites, according to Nathan Hall, her attorney.
Motions were due in the case in state Supreme Court in Warren County on Feb. 18, and Judge Robert Muller was going to take them under advisement and render a decision. Court has not been in session because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farrell does not see an issue with moving forward.
“Our legal team is very confident that the city Planning Board’s decision will prevail,” he said.
The agency on Tuesday also released an updated rendering for the building, which shows more red brick on the lower level. The Planning Board had requested more brick and less of the cultured stone to keep it more in character with the rest of the neighborhood.
The complex will have 14 of the 29 units set aside for people dealing with mental illness. There will be four set aside for survivors of domestic violence, six for people who are chronically homeless and four family units. One unit will be set aside as a transitional unit for a short-term stay. The rent will be set at 30 percent of a person’s income.
The cost of the project is $9.2 million and is being funded by two grants — $5.8 million from the state Homeless Housing and Assistance Program for construction and $3.4 million from an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative to fund the operations of the facility.
The site once housed Mullen Iron Works, but has been vacant land since the industrial building was demolished in 2013. The Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health purchased the property for $300,000.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.