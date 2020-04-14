Cooper Street Apartments work begins despite pending court appeal

The third point of contention is that the site plan calls for the establishment of rain gardens to improve drainage on the property and they are not permitted on these types of in-fill development sites, according to Nathan Hall, her attorney.

Motions were due in the case in state Supreme Court in Warren County on Feb. 18, and Judge Robert Muller was going to take them under advisement and render a decision. Court has not been in session because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farrell does not see an issue with moving forward.

“Our legal team is very confident that the city Planning Board’s decision will prevail,” he said.

The agency on Tuesday also released an updated rendering for the building, which shows more red brick on the lower level. The Planning Board had requested more brick and less of the cultured stone to keep it more in character with the rest of the neighborhood.

The complex will have 14 of the 29 units set aside for people dealing with mental illness. There will be four set aside for survivors of domestic violence, six for people who are chronically homeless and four family units. One unit will be set aside as a transitional unit for a short-term stay. The rent will be set at 30 percent of a person’s income.