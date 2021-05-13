Cooper Street apartment complex in Glens Falls aims to provide more than just shelter

GLENS FALLS — It has been a challenging four years for Andrea Deepe and her staff at the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health, but on Thursday, it all paid off.
Flanked by state officials and dozens of staff from the nonprofit organization, which works to provide mental health and social services and housing for those who have been displaced, Deepe cut the ribbon on the recently completed Cooper Street apartment complex. It will provide permanent housing for multiple families and more than a dozen individuals.
“We started this process back in 2017 … it’s definitely been a labor of love,” said Deepe, the organization’s director.
The project faced stiff opposition from a small but vocal group of residents, who argued it would have an adverse effect on the neighborhood and that the building violated the city’s zoning laws.
At one point, a lawsuit was filed against the organization and the city’s Planning Board, seeking to block construction. The lawsuit was dismissed last year after months of legal wrangling.
The lawsuit cost the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health $60,000 in legal fees at a time when its revenue stream was diminished by the COVID-19 pandemic and its services were needed more than ever.
Deepe said the organization has since been able to recoup funds, thanks to community support.
But on Thursday, more than 100 supporters of the project came out to show their support, including elected officials, state representatives and community leaders.
“As someone who has been directly impacted by mental health, anxiety and depression through my family, I am so blessed to be here today and that this is a reality,” said Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Bittel paused to fight back tears as he shared his family’s struggles with the crowd.
He said the apartment complex will address a growing need for affordable housing within the city and thanked those in attendance for their support.
The apartment complex offers subsidized housing for those who are facing homelessness or suffering from mental health problems, have survived domestic violence or are young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 and can't afford a place to stay.
In addition, residents are provided connections to organizations that offer job training and medical services, including mental health providers. Subsidized rent is based on 30% of the tenant’s income.
The complex has 16 single-bedroom units, eight studio apartments, three two-bedroom units and a single three-bedroom apartment. There’s also a community room, shared laundry room and a fitness center that will eventually be stocked with exercise equipment.
Each bedroom is furnished and laminate hardwood flooring can be found throughout. Several units are handicapped-accessible.
Temporary housing for up to 12 individuals is also available.
Deepe said six individuals and one family will begin moving in on Monday, adding she expects the complex, including the temporary housing unit, to be filled by August.
“We have names for every single apartment at this point, so it will be full,” she said.
The complex is part of a $20 billion effort to construct 15,000 units of affordable and supportive housing throughout the state over the next 15 years.
The project received a pair of state grants, totaling $9.2 million, to assist with construction and operating costs.
Michael Hein, commissioner of the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, said projects like the Cooper Street complex are vital when it comes to addressing the complex issues surrounding homelessness.
“Permanent supportive housing plays a critical role in helping families and individuals to overcome the obstacles that may have contributed to them experiencing homelessness,” he said.
Deepe, meanwhile, said the community support has been tremendous and expects anyone who may be wary about the project to begin changing their views if they haven't already.
"A lot of times people don't understand mental health, they don't understand mental illness and it's scary for some people," she said.
For people like Kirk, a resident of the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health’s Housing First Program, projects like the Cooper Street complex provide more than a place to sleep.
Kirk, who declined to provide a last name, said he spent time living in a homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs and was blinded by cataracts when he first reached out to the organization.
He added that the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health helped to lift him up and has been with him ever since.
“I’ve been here for just over two-and-a-half years and I’m happy. There was a time when I never thought I would be happy again,” Kirk said. “It’s a good feeling. It’s truly a good feeling.”
