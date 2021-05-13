Cooper Street apartment complex in Glens Falls aims to provide more than just shelter

The lawsuit cost the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health $60,000 in legal fees at a time when its revenue stream was diminished by the COVID-19 pandemic and its services were needed more than ever.

Deepe said the organization has since been able to recoup funds, thanks to community support.

But on Thursday, more than 100 supporters of the project came out to show their support, including elected officials, state representatives and community leaders.

“As someone who has been directly impacted by mental health, anxiety and depression through my family, I am so blessed to be here today and that this is a reality,” said Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Bittel paused to fight back tears as he shared his family’s struggles with the crowd.

He said the apartment complex will address a growing need for affordable housing within the city and thanked those in attendance for their support.

The apartment complex offers subsidized housing for those who are facing homelessness or suffering from mental health problems, have survived domestic violence or are young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 and can't afford a place to stay.