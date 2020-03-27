Cool Insuring Arena to remain closed to public

GLENS FALLS — Cool Insuring Arena will remain closed to the public until further notice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, arena officials announced on Friday.

The decision was made after consulting with local and state government officials and consulting with medical experts.

“The safety of our patrons is our number one priority during these unprecedented times, and we are taking every precaution to ensure that we are doing our part,” General Manager Jeff Mead said in a news release.

The arena is looking to assist in any capacity in fighting the diseases. The arena is one of the largest spaces in the region and if a local organizations such as Glens Falls Hospital, the American Red Cross or similar entity want to use it to help, arena officials will work with them on a solution.

“We look forward to the time it is deemed appropriate by New York State, Warren County, and the City of Glens Falls to re-open our doors for Adirondack Thunder hockey, high-school and collegiate sports, concerts and all of the events that make our arena special,” Mead said. “We hope to see our fans, guests, hockey players, and walkers to return as soon as it is safe to do so.”

