Cool Insuring Arena to get new roof

GLENS FALLS — After paying thousands to repair the leaky roof of Cool Insuring Arena in recent years, the city is looking at a full replacement, according to City Engineer Steve Gurzler.
The condition of the building’s more than 56,000-square-foot roof is now being assessed. Afterward, design plans will be drafted and bid requests for the roof’s replacement sent out.
“What we’re doing right now actually is preparing not just a study, but bid documents for reroofing the building,” Gurzler said Monday.
The replacement cost has not yet been estimated.
The Common Council last month approved borrowing $600,000 in bonds to replace the roof of the Fire Road Recreation Center, evaluate the roof condition of Cool Insuring Arena and overall condition of City Hall.
A total of $37,800 is being used to evaluate the roof of Cool Insuring Arena and draft replacement plans.
The evaluations are being conducted by C&S Companies, a nationwide engineering firm with offices in Albany.
Cool Insuring Arena is owned by the city, but operational costs are covered by Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. Maintenance expenses, including roof repairs, are paid by the city.
It’s not the first time the city has approved a study of the arena’s roof.
In 2018, Tremco Roofing conducted a visual examination and thermal scan of the roof that identified tears in the weatherproof membrane and minor pooling on portions of the roof, among other things. The thermal scan also identified saturated insulation at various points in the roof.
The study, obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request, also offered several repair options and cost estimates for long-term solutions, including the application of a liquid restoration to seal the roof and replacement of the roof’s weatherproof membrane.
Estimates ranged from $684,000 to $2.8 million, according to the Tremco study.
But none of the long-term solutions were ever executed. Instead, the city opted to make minor repairs in the two years since the study was conducted.
On Sept. 27, 2018, the city paid $5,400 to replace a portion of the damaged weatherproof membrane, according to the documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request.
A year later, Common Council members approved an additional $1,426.93 after it was discovered additional repairs were necessary.
But problems with the roof have persisted.
Gurzler said the 2018 study was focused only on finding ways to make short-term repairs and get a better understanding of possible solutions for the long-term.
Results of the survey, he said, are being used to help draft designs for the roof's eventual replacement.
“We’re using the results of the Tremco study to help us out with this design. We’re kind of building on that a little bit,” he said.
In addition to drafting design plans, C&S Companies is working with the state's Energy and Research Development Authority to identify ways to make the building more energy-efficient. Options include upgrading the arena's HVAC and replacing the roof’s insulation.
A similar, more in-depth evaluation, is being conducted on City Hall as well, Gurzler said.
An initial report from C&S Companies is expected by month's end.
