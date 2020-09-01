Cool Insuring Arena to get new roof

In 2018, Tremco Roofing conducted a visual examination and thermal scan of the roof that identified tears in the weatherproof membrane and minor pooling on portions of the roof, among other things. The thermal scan also identified saturated insulation at various points in the roof.

The study, obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request, also offered several repair options and cost estimates for long-term solutions, including the application of a liquid restoration to seal the roof and replacement of the roof’s weatherproof membrane.

Estimates ranged from $684,000 to $2.8 million, according to the Tremco study.

But none of the long-term solutions were ever executed. Instead, the city opted to make minor repairs in the two years since the study was conducted.

On Sept. 27, 2018, the city paid $5,400 to replace a portion of the damaged weatherproof membrane, according to the documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

A year later, Common Council members approved an additional $1,426.93 after it was discovered additional repairs were necessary.

But problems with the roof have persisted.