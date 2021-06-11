Cool Insuring Arena to get new roof for price less than expected

GLENS FALLS — Cool Insuring Arena is finally getting a new roof, and for a price far less than expected.

The Common Council, on Tuesday, awarded a $1.798 million contract to Titan Roofing of Springfield, Massachusetts, to replace the arena’s aging roof, which has been plagued by leaks for years.

The project was expected to cost $2.3 million, according to an assessment completed last year by C&S Companies.

The city paid $500,000 for the Albany-based engineering firm to evaluate the condition of the arena’s roof and City Hall.

A report issued by the company last year recommended the city move forward with a roof replacement and repair a number of faulty gutters on the arena.

Cool Insuring Arena is owned by the city, with operational costs covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. Maintenance expenses, including roof repairs, are paid by the city.

Construction on the new roof is expected to be completed later this year.

The same report also found that City Hall, a historic building constructed in 1900, is in need of various repairs, including a new roof, window replacements and an upgraded heating system.