Cool Insuring Arena to get new roof for price less than expected

GLENS FALLS — Cool Insuring Arena is finally getting a new roof, and for a price far less than expected.
The Common Council, on Tuesday, awarded a $1.798 million contract to Titan Roofing of Springfield, Massachusetts, to replace the arena’s aging roof, which has been plagued by leaks for years.
The project was expected to cost $2.3 million, according to an assessment completed last year by C&S Companies.
The city paid $500,000 for the Albany-based engineering firm to evaluate the condition of the arena’s roof and City Hall.
A report issued by the company last year recommended the city move forward with a roof replacement and repair a number of faulty gutters on the arena.
Cool Insuring Arena is owned by the city, with operational costs covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. Maintenance expenses, including roof repairs, are paid by the city.
Construction on the new roof is expected to be completed later this year.
The same report also found that City Hall, a historic building constructed in 1900, is in need of various repairs, including a new roof, window replacements and an upgraded heating system.
It’s unclear when the repairs will be made. The city has yet to submit a request for proposals for the project.
Titan Roofing beat out three other companies for the project, including two with local ties.
T.P. Monahan of Queensbury submitted a bid of $1.884 million; Monahan & Loughlin of Hudson Falls came in at $1.894 million; and S&L Roofing and Sheetmetal of Voorheesville submitted $1.961 million bid.
In addition to a new roof, several gutters will be repaired and new flashing and insulation will be installed to make the building more energy-efficient.
Some asbestos-containing material identified by C&S Companies during its review will also be removed.
