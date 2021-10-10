Cool Insuring Arena poised for roof replacement and busy winter season

Last season’s Thunder schedule was canceled due to the pandemic, but Mead said fans are excited for the team’s return.

Season ticket sales are up 7% compared to the 2019-20 season, which was cut short by the onset of the pandemic.

Mead said the surging virus was a concern heading into the new season, and while it’s unclear just how full the arena will be when the Thunder take the ice, early indications have been promising.

“I think our fans missed Thunder hockey,” he said. “There’s a small percentage who are still on the fence and haven’t made the decision to come back and certainly that may be due to COVID, but overall, most of our fans are encouraged to come back to the arena.”

Mead said arena staff members are finalizing safety protocols for the upcoming season and he expects additional details to be released in the coming days. He declined to discuss the policies on Friday until they were finalized.