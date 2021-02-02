Cool Insuring Arena keeping its name, at least for now

GLENS FALLS — Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., the Illinois-based insurance company that bought Cool Insuring Agency last year, announced it was extending the Queensbury insurer’s naming rights for Cool Insuring Arena through 2025 — although it’s unclear if the arena will bear the same name going forward.
Gallagher announced the extension on Tuesday, with a company official saying it is exciting to be part of the Glens Falls community and the partnership between the company and arena was a natural fit.
“A key part of growing Gallagher’s business is to work with people and organizations like Cool Insuring Agency who share our common values of ethics, integrity, service and community enrichment,” said Bob Crandall, area president for Gallagher in Albany. “We can’t think of a better way to support the upstate New York community than by serving as a steward of the arena."
Terms of the extension were not disclosed publicly.
The former Glens Falls Civic Center has had the Cool Insuring name since 2018, a year after the company purchased the naming rights for the 4,794-seat arena in a five-year deal.
Terms of the deal were never disclosed publicly.
Cool Insuring Agency was founded in 1887 by Charles Cool, who went on to become in 1908 the first mayor of the city of Glens Falls. The company remained locally owned until it was acquired by Gallagher last year for an undisclosed amount.
It's unclear, however, whether the arena will continue to carry the Cool Insuring name now that the company has been acquired.
Jeff Mead, the arena's general manager, said Gallagher can change the name of the building but has not indicated any plans to do so.
“Gallagher does have that ability if they wanted to, but no, they have not expressed any interest in changing the name,” he said.
In a statement, Meghann Dowd, a spokeswoman for Gallagher, said it’s too early to say whether the arena will change names ever but said the building will remain Cool Insuring Arena for now.
Mead said the extension of the deal is good for the arena and a sign that the company will be a great partner for the community going forward.
“We’ve been effectively closed for a year, so to come in and extend the naming rights with us says a lot about them,” he said. “We’re pretty excited.”
