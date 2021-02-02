Cool Insuring Arena keeping its name, at least for now

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cool Insuring Agency was founded in 1887 by Charles Cool, who went on to become in 1908 the first mayor of the city of Glens Falls. The company remained locally owned until it was acquired by Gallagher last year for an undisclosed amount.

It's unclear, however, whether the arena will continue to carry the Cool Insuring name now that the company has been acquired.

Jeff Mead, the arena's general manager, said Gallagher can change the name of the building but has not indicated any plans to do so.

“Gallagher does have that ability if they wanted to, but no, they have not expressed any interest in changing the name,” he said.

In a statement, Meghann Dowd, a spokeswoman for Gallagher, said it’s too early to say whether the arena will change names ever but said the building will remain Cool Insuring Arena for now.

Mead said the extension of the deal is good for the arena and a sign that the company will be a great partner for the community going forward.

“We’ve been effectively closed for a year, so to come in and extend the naming rights with us says a lot about them,” he said. “We’re pretty excited.”

