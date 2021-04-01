Cool Insuring Arena inching closer to reopening

GLENS FALLS — On the first day that small arenas across New York were permitted to reopen in more than a year, Cool Insuring Arena sat vacant Thursday, though management said plans are in place to revive the arena in the coming weeks.
Front office staff from the Adirondack Thunder, the arena’s hockey team, will return next week to prepare for the upcoming season, while full-time arena employees will begin returning in May, according to Jeff Mead, the arena’s general manager.
“We’ll be starting to bring back some Thunder front office staff pretty quickly because we need to start preparing for the 2021-22 season, and then some of the arena staff will start coming back in May,” he said. “As we get into summer, we’ll start bringing more and more staff back.”
The arena was forced to furlough most of its 14 employees last year after the state required arenas and other venues to close last March in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Smaller arenas with a seating capacity of at least 1,500 were allowed to reopen at 10% capacity on Thursday, but the restrictions make hosting any type of large event at the venue financially inviable, Mead said.
The arena can seat around 500 guests under the current guidelines.
Still, Mead said he has seen an uptick in promoters reaching out to reserve the venue for future events, most of which would be scheduled for the fall.
Nothing has been confirmed yet, but plans are being finalized to host a dance recital in June and a firefighter expo in September, Mead said.
“Hopefully in the fall and winter we can book a couple of concerts and get back to normal,” he said.
Still, a number of events and programs at the arena will be moving forward in the weeks ahead.
Walkers will be invited inside beginning sometime next month once arena staff is brought back.
A pair of youth hockey tournaments and the Adirondack Thunder Youth Hockey Camp will take place this summer after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Around 50 people have already registered for the camp, Mead said.
He added the arena is also planning to apply for a third round of funding through the federal Paycheck Protection Program in order to aid in the arena's reopening.
The arena has received just over $350,000 in funding from the PPP, which was created under the CARES Act last year and aims to support businesses impacted by the pandemic cover salary and other overhead expenses.
A number of upgrades have also been made to the facility during the shutdown, including the completion of a fourth locker room and various other repair projects, including a new hot water heater and a repainted lobby area.
“We’ll be excited to show off all the work that’s been done in the eight, nine months of limited activity,” Mead said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.