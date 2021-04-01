Cool Insuring Arena inching closer to reopening

The arena can seat around 500 guests under the current guidelines.

Still, Mead said he has seen an uptick in promoters reaching out to reserve the venue for future events, most of which would be scheduled for the fall.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but plans are being finalized to host a dance recital in June and a firefighter expo in September, Mead said.

“Hopefully in the fall and winter we can book a couple of concerts and get back to normal,” he said.

Still, a number of events and programs at the arena will be moving forward in the weeks ahead.

Walkers will be invited inside beginning sometime next month once arena staff is brought back.

A pair of youth hockey tournaments and the Adirondack Thunder Youth Hockey Camp will take place this summer after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Around 50 people have already registered for the camp, Mead said.

He added the arena is also planning to apply for a third round of funding through the federal Paycheck Protection Program in order to aid in the arena's reopening.