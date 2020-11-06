Cool Insuring Arena finding new ways to generate revenue

GLENS FALLS — The floor of Cool Insuring Arena would normally be covered in dirt around this time of year, but the coronavirus pandemic changed all of that.

Instead of playing host to the Adirondack Stampede rodeo, the downtown arena has been renting its ice to the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association, which plans to host regular practices in the vacant building through December as the league awaits state approval to begin playing games.

“This is rodeo weekend for us, which was certainly canceled,” said Jeff Mead, the arena’s general manager. “But the building and the ice is wide open, so we’re selling as much of the ice to them that they’ll take.”

It has been mostly quiet at the arena since the pandemic hit in March, forcing nonessential businesses to close. But while other businesses have been allowed to reopen with a limited capacity, the arena has remained closed.

The state currently has a ban on gathering of more than 50 people, which makes hosting concerts and other events impossible.

With no revenue coming in, the arena’s 14 full-time employees were furloughed earlier this year and have yet to be brought back. Three part-timers maintain the arena’s ice.