Cool Insuring Arena finding new ways to generate revenue

GLENS FALLS — The floor of Cool Insuring Arena would normally be covered in dirt around this time of year, but the coronavirus pandemic changed all of that.
Instead of playing host to the Adirondack Stampede rodeo, the downtown arena has been renting its ice to the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association, which plans to host regular practices in the vacant building through December as the league awaits state approval to begin playing games.
“This is rodeo weekend for us, which was certainly canceled,” said Jeff Mead, the arena’s general manager. “But the building and the ice is wide open, so we’re selling as much of the ice to them that they’ll take.”
It has been mostly quiet at the arena since the pandemic hit in March, forcing nonessential businesses to close. But while other businesses have been allowed to reopen with a limited capacity, the arena has remained closed.
The state currently has a ban on gathering of more than 50 people, which makes hosting concerts and other events impossible.
With no revenue coming in, the arena’s 14 full-time employees were furloughed earlier this year and have yet to be brought back. Three part-timers maintain the arena’s ice.
Cool Insuring Arena is owned by the city, but utility and operating costs are covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. The city handles maintenance and sewer expenses.
But even with locked doors, some revenue has trickled in.
The ice rental brings in $25,000 a month and is booked through December. Mead said the youth hockey league may continue to rent ice through February, although nothing is final.
Last month, a television production crew set up shop inside the arena for two weeks, which helped generate income for both the arena and local hotels and restaurants, Mead said.
Because of a nondisclosure agreement, Mead wouldn’t say how much the arena made off the production or what program was filmed, but he said it was the equivalent to a well-attended event.
“It was a good event for us,” he said. “I hate to use baseball terminology, but it wasn’t a home run like a really good concert could be, but it was a really good show for us.”
Around 40 people were on site at one time during the production, which helped restaurants in the downtown area that catered the production throughout the two-week period.
Everyone was tested for COVID-19 before being allowed on-set, and mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols were followed at all times, Mead said.
Most of the production crew stayed at The Queensbury Hotel, Mead said, which resulted in about 700 total rental nights for the hotel.
Mead said the arena is looking to host similar productions but noted it takes time to find such events.
“They don’t happen overnight, it’s a long process to secure a TV show or film production, but we’re certainly going to continue to look into that,” he said.
The arena is financially secure until next summer, Mead said, but it must begin hosting events again to ensure long-term financial security.
With coronavirus cases on the rise, however, it’s unlikely the state will lift its ban on large gatherings soon.
“Eventually, we need to be able to open up to survive long-term,” Mead said.
The Adirondack Thunder was forced to delay its season until January over COVID concerns. The team attracts thousands to each home game and draws scores of people to downtown establishments.
The arena accounted for more than $13 million in sales throughout the region between August 2017 and July 2018, according to an economic impact study released two years ago.
But unless fans are allowed, it’s likely the Thunder will be forced to cancel its season entirely.
“We can’t play without fans in our building,” Mead said. “Just from a financial aspect, it doesn’t make sense.”
