Cool Insuring Arena experiencing mounting losses due to pandemic

GLENS FALLS — After months of inactivity, Cool Insuring Arena is feeling the pinch.
The arena has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a loss from canceled events and lack of ice rentals of around $350,000, said Jeff Mead, the arena's general manager.
"It's had a significant negative impact on the arena," Mead said of the virus.
Fourteen full-time employees have been furloughed, and another 100 part-time staffers have been unable to work because of the lack of events.
The arena received a $199,000 loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but the money has since been spent. Most of the funds were used to retain staff, but about $30,000 went toward utilities, Mead said.
"That was the difficult decision we made in late March, kind of seeing the writing on the wall that we might not be able to open," he said.
The arena is owned by the city, but operation and utility costs are covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. The city handles maintenance and sewer expenses.
Utility costs are down because of the inactivity, but about $30,000 a month is paid out to cover overhead expenses.
Around a dozen events were canceled because of the pandemic, including four local graduations, a rodeo, circus, and state basketball and volleyball tournaments. The Adirondack Thunder, the arena's main draw, was forced to cancel its last four home games this year.
Next year is not looking too promising either, Mead said. There has been little interest in booking the arena because of the pandemic.
But Mead said the loss to downtown businesses is even greater.
The arena typically hosts around 90 events each year, including 36 home games for the Adirondack Thunder.
"A lot of our guests, before they come to the arena for an event or a hockey game, they go downtown for dinner and to shop," Mead said.
An economic impact study released two years ago found the arena accounted for more than $13 million in sales throughout the region between August 2017 and July 2018.
Using those figures, the arena's closure has been meant around a $5 million loss for local businesses.
"It's a significant loss for everybody involved," he said.
Still, Mead said the arena is financially secure through the end of the year and into next year, and additional revenue may be on the way.
Earlier this week, the ECHL announced plans to resume operations on Dec. 4, which could boost the arena's finances if fans are allowed to attend home games.
But how many fans will be allowed in attendance — if any — remains to be seen.
The state currently has a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, which has effectively put an end to large sporting events and concerts for the foreseeable future.
Major League Baseball has been allowed to resume operations in the state, but without fans. Elsewhere, the NBA and NHL have resumed their seasons without fans.
Mead said until fans can be invited back into the arena, the building will be effectively shuttered.
"We are certainly hoping we can open as soon as possible, but we certainly do understand and respect what's going on in the world," Mead said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
