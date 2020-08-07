Cool Insuring Arena experiences mounting losses due to pandemic

GLENS FALLS — After months of inactivity, Cool Insuring Arena is feeling the pinch.

The arena has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a loss from canceled events and lack of ice rentals of around $350,000, said Jeff Mead, the arena's general manager.

"It's had a significant negative impact on the arena," Mead said of the virus.

Fourteen full-time employees have been furloughed, and another 100 part-time staffers have been unable to work because of the lack of events.

The arena received a $199,000 loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but the money has since been spent. Most of the funds were used to retain staff, but about $30,000 went toward utilities, Mead said.

"That was the difficult decision we made in late March, kind of seeing the writing on the wall that we might not be able to open," he said.

The arena is owned by the city, but operation and utility costs are covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. The city handles maintenance and sewer expenses.

Utility costs are down because of the inactivity, but about $30,000 a month is paid out to cover overhead expenses.