Cool Insuring Arena can host limited crowds under new state guidelines

GLEN FALLS — Cool Insuring Arena will be allowed to invite spectators inside for the first time in more than a year beginning April 1, though it will likely be some time before the downtown venue hosts any large events.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced small sports arenas that can accommodate at least 1,500 spectators will be allowed to hold in-person events at 10% capacity beginning next month.
Outdoor sport and entertainment venues that can accommodate 2,500 or more guests will be allowed to reopen at 20% capacity the same day.
Jeff Mead, the general manager for Cool Insuring Arena, welcomed the news, but said it will likely be some time before the 4,800-person capacity arena starts booking large events again.
The arena will be allowed to host just fewer than 500 spectators under the new guidelines.
“It’s certainly progress,” Mead said. “We’re not where we need to be for a concert and certainly not Thunder hockey. We need to be at least 50% for the Thunder to be able to play.”
Spectators will be required to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated or received a negative COVID test before being allowed to enter the venue, according to state guidelines.
Everyone in attendance will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing at all times, and all attendees will have to undergo a health screening and provide contact information for contact tracing purposes.
Cuomo said capacity will increase as conditions surrounding the pandemic continue to improve and more New Yorkers become vaccinated.
News that small arenas will be allowed to reopen comes about a month after the state allowed large sports arenas that can accommodate crowds of at least 10,000 to reopen at 10% of their normal capacity on Feb 23.
Mead said he’s hopeful that the arena will be allowed to open at 100% capacity soon, adding the venue would likely need to operate with more than 50% of its normal capacity to make hosting events financially viable.
“That’s the minimum. I don’t think we could host a concert with 50% capacity. It wouldn’t make sense financially,” he said.
The arena had plans to host Adirondack Thunder hockey games this year at 50% capacity, but the state never changed its guidelines and the season was eventually canceled.
The Thunder will host its home opener the 2021-22 season on Oct. 23. It will be the first game the team has played since March 10 of last year.
Cool Insuring Arena has played host to a number of events since closing its doors last March, but has never invited spectators inside.
In October, the arena hosted an Animal Planet television production for 10 days during the filming of this year’s installment of the “Puppy Bowl.”
The arena has also hosted a number of recreational hockey practices for the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association and has continued to host the Glens Falls Farmers Market every Saturday since November.
Mead said the arena will likely only look to book dance recitals or specialty events like a pool and hot tub show under the current guidelines, but noted nothing has been booked.
A local dance company is interested in hosting a competition sometime in June, though Mead said nothing has been made official yet.
Still, he said event organizers have been inquiring about booking the venue for events later this year and early next.
“We’re starting to get phone calls. We have a couple of concerts on hold and couple of other major events on hold for the end of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022,” Mead said. “So, it appears things are looking to open a little more in the near future, which is great news for us and the community.”
