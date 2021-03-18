Cool Insuring Arena can host limited crowds under new state guidelines

GLEN FALLS — Cool Insuring Arena will be allowed to invite spectators inside for the first time in more than a year beginning April 1, though it will likely be some time before the downtown venue hosts any large events.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced small sports arenas that can accommodate at least 1,500 spectators will be allowed to hold in-person events at 10% capacity beginning next month.

Outdoor sport and entertainment venues that can accommodate 2,500 or more guests will be allowed to reopen at 20% capacity the same day.

Jeff Mead, the general manager for Cool Insuring Arena, welcomed the news, but said it will likely be some time before the 4,800-person capacity arena starts booking large events again.

The arena will be allowed to host just fewer than 500 spectators under the new guidelines.

“It’s certainly progress,” Mead said. “We’re not where we need to be for a concert and certainly not Thunder hockey. We need to be at least 50% for the Thunder to be able to play.”

Spectators will be required to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated or received a negative COVID test before being allowed to enter the venue, according to state guidelines.