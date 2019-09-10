QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls man who fled the region while on probation for a felony drug conviction was sentenced last week to two years in state prison.

Patrick W. Morris, 23, was put on probation in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was released from jail to probation, but was on probation for less than a month before he disappeared.

Morris was eventually found in Los Angeles this spring, where he was picked up on an arrest warrant from Warren County Court.

Warren County Judge John Hall imposed a two-year prison sentence to be followed by one year on parole.