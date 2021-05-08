Controversy grows at Glens Falls Farmers Market

Arnold said she was told her application was denied for "causing a disturbance" during one of the winter markets at Cool Insuring Arena.

“We were put in the back area of the arena in the civic center and we complained about the spot because, in our opinion, it was not a safe place for us or our customers,” she said.

Arnold said she approached board members to discuss the issue after several of her phone calls and emails went unanswered. Pleasant Valley Farm would later pull out of the winter market as a result of the issue.

“We couldn’t use that spot, it just wasn’t working for us,” she said.

But Davis said the incident played no role in the board’s decision and again pointed to the organization's bylaws.

“Our bylaws are our bylaws,” she said.

Arnold, meanwhile, said she disagrees with the board’s decision, but encouraged people to continue shopping at the market, adding a boycott would only hurt the hard-working farmers that sell items there.

She added that Pleasant Valley Farm has a loyal customer base and online sales have been strong.