FORT EDWARD — A landscaping contractor from Clifton Park has pleaded guilty for defrauding a customer of $6,750.

Maxwell F. Baranowski, 31, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, in connection with his arrest last August by State Police.

Police said he was paid to do a job in Argyle during the summer of 2017, but did not do any of the work or re-pay the property owner when she requested reimbursement, officials said. His company name was not available.

He likely faces 30 days in Washington County Jail and 5 years on probation when he is sentenced Sept. 13 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan. He will also have to make restitution.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

