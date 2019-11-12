FORT EDWARD — A two-time felon who was arrested last month for allegedly defrauding a customer who hired him as a contractor has been charged with stealing from an additional customer, police said.
Aldemar E. Vadnais, 41, of Schroon Lake, allegedly took over $800 from a Fort Edward resident who hired him for unspecified work but didn't do the work or purchase materials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
That case came on the heels of a grand larceny charge filed in Warren County earlier this fall for allegedly taking $1,135 from a customer in Queensbury but not doing the work.
Vadnais, who has prior felony convictions for criminal contempt and selling marijuana to a 13-year-old, was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in Fort Edward, and released, pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.
Police said he was operating under the company name All Pro Construction.
Anyone who believes they were victimized by Vadnais can call the Sheriff's Office at 518-747-4623. Deputy Kyle Kolar is handling the case.
