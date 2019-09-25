{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A two-time felon from Schroon Lake has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly ripping off a customer of his construction company, police said.

Aldemar E. Vadnais, 41, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, for taking more than $1,000 from a customer for a roofing job, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

He was operating under the company name All Pro Construction, and the female victim gave him $1,135 for a downpayment on roofing work last fall but Vadnais did no work and did not return the money, police said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was also charged with misapplication of property, a misdemeanor, in connection with scaffolding he rented from Advanced Rentals that he didn't return, police said.

Vadnais, who has prior felony convictions for criminal contempt and selling marijuana to a 13-year-old, was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Wednesday,

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments