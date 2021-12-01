Contract finalized for power line to be built through Washington County

The state has completed a contract with the energy company that is constructing an electrical transmission line that will run through portions of Washington County.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced that the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has completed an agreement with Champlain Hudson Power Express.

The company is building a 330-mile line to transport hydroelectric power from the Hydro-Quebec facility in Canada to New York City.

Transmission Developers Inc. said previously that construction on the project is set to begin by the end of the year. The target date to begin transmission is 2025.

The project is set to create 1,400 jobs.

Much of the line will be buried in either Lake Champlain or the Hudson River. However, 47 miles will travel along railroad and highway rights of way.

In Washington County, the land-based portion of the line begins in Putnam and travels along Route 22 buried in the road right of way until Fort Ann. It then will be buried in the railroad right of way and continue through the county in Fort Edward.

It then proceeds through Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties before entering the Hudson River in Greene County, according to the project documents.

CHPE was one of two projects that were selected after the state in January issued a request for proposals seeking projects that can deliver energy to New York City.

The other company that was selected is Clean Path New York. These two projects will help reduce the city’s reliance on fossil fuel for electricity by more than 80% by 2030, when added to the state’s deployment of clean energy and offshore wind, according to a news release.

"The stakes have never been higher for New York as we confront the effects of climate change and the economic and environmental destruction that extreme weather events leave behind," Hochul said. "This announcement not only accelerates our pace to achieving the goal for having 70% of New York state's energy to come from renewable resources, we're also creating sustainable jobs, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and paving the way for cleaner air and a healthier future for all New Yorkers.”

