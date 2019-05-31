{{featured_button_text}}
Hot dog delivery

Ken Ashe, facilities technician at Moreau Community Center, hauls one of two huge boxes of frozen hot dogs down the stairs to the center's food pantry. The boxes were donated by Todd Loy of South Glens Falls, who enters Facebook contests as a hobby and was stunned to actually win 250 hot dogs.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Todd Loy has won a lot through his hobby.

He enters contests — anywhere, for anything, as long as it’s free. All he has to do is enter an email address that he just uses for contests, as well as his phone number and other identifying information. Then he moves on to the next contest. It's simple, but his hobby has won him huge dividends.

He won a trip for two to Austin, Texas for a music festival. It was on his son’s 16th birthday, so it became an unforgettable dad-and-son trip. He won a $600 set of tools. He won an $800 gas grill. He has won home improvements and much more.

But this time what he won was a bit awkward.

He won 50 pounds of grass-fed all-beef hot dogs. That might not sound like much. It sounded reasonable to Loy when he entered the Facebook contest.

“I thought, ‘I’ll use them!’ Never thinking I’ll win,” he said.

Ken Ashe, facilities technician at Moreau Community Center, figures out how to store 250 hot dogs in the food pantry's freezers and refrigerator.

But in reality, 50 pounds of hot dogs is two huge, 2-foot-tall boxes full of meat.

Each box is about the size of a normal refrigerator freezer.

“My wife was in panic mode. What am I going to do with all these hot dogs?” Loy said.

The South Glens Falls man started calling local organizations, looking for someone who had the need, and the freezer space.

Moreau Community Center leapt on the opportunity. The center delivers meals to 89 children each summer, and that includes perishable foods.

“These are children on free or reduced-price lunch at school and they have the backpack (meals) program on the weekends, and then in the summer, all that stops,” said Kelly Obermayer, director of development.

Loy loved the idea.

“I’m happy I can do something for the community,” he said.

He was given a tour of the center’s food pantry Friday morning when he delivered the hot dogs.

As he left, Obermayer reflected on the serendipity of such a donation right before the summer food deliveries begin.

“It’s funny,” she said. “This is how a lot of our programming works, through a lot of strange donations.”

Kelly Obermayer, director of development at the Moreau Community Center, accepts a donation of 50 pounds of frozen, all-grass-fed beef hot dogs from Todd Loy of South Glens Falls, who enters Facebook contests as a hobby and was stunned to discover he'd won two huge boxes of hot dogs.

