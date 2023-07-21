LAKE LUZERNE — Although progress is being made by the Rockwell Falls Library Board to stem the tumult of recent events as well as restructure its policies and procedures, tempers are still flaring, resulting in violent outbursts from not only the public, but the library director herself.

The board ended its July 18 meeting with an executive session, but did not explain which of the handful of legally-required reasons they used to enter into that session.

In an email, The Post-Star asked board President Janet Silburn if they had made any decisions in the session. She replied, “That information is confidential at this time.”

Although legal discussions in executive session may remain secret, decisions are to be disclosed.

Therefore, The Post-Star asked if it would be fair to state that the board called an executive session to discuss disciplinary matters, one of the legal reasons to call an executive session, and if so, was no decision reached.

“I reserve comment until I have had a chance to speak with our attorney,” Silburn replied.

Earlier in the meeting, law enforcement had to be called when a belligerent resident refused to yield after his allotted two minutes had lapsed during a public comment session. The resident, who identified himself as Curtis Jones, from Hadley, read from a letter, which he stated had been sent to the library board from the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Jones’ statement expressed “alarm” at the board’s handling of the proposed drag queen story hour in April as well as specifically referencing Trustee Josh Jacquard’s alleged desire to have certain books removed from the library.

“Public libraries are government-run institutions, and so are prohibited from restricting access to materials based on viewpoints that are expressed in them,” Jones read.

When Jones had used up his two minutes, board President Janet Silburn thanked him for his comments and attempted to inform him that his time had expired. Jones refused to yield the floor, and instead began shouting as he continued to read his statement. When he was more forcefully told to return to his seat by Silburn, Jones became much more aggressive, using expletives, and accused Jacquard of being a fascist.

As Silburn tried to regain control of the floor, board secretary Kathleen Mitchell called 911 to report the outburst. Another attendee who had arrived with Jones to the meeting successfully convinced him to leave the premises before police arrived, but on his way out, Jones levied a final threat.

“F—k off every one of you who thinks he should be here, I swear to god we’re coming for you,” he yelled.

That wasn’t the end of aggression directed at the board. Library Director Courtney Keir started off her Director’s Report by reading a prepared statement rebuking the board for allegedly ignoring her written reports of harassment towards her and her staff.

“We have written a few different incident reports to this library board. We have asked you. We have implored you to please do something about it,” she vehemently declared. “It has fallen on deaf ears… We are tired, we are uncomfortable, and to be quite honest, we are starting to become scared.”

Keir stated that she and her staff would refuse to carry out conversations with members of the public who called them “stupid, who points their fingers at us, who calls us liars.”

She threatened to lodge a complaint with the Division of Human Rights if action was not taken by the board.

Jacquard answered Keir’s claims by stating that the board has put policies into place which gives her the ability to ban or bar individuals from the premises. That policy reads in part, “The Library Board works with the Library Director to make all decisions concerning barring patrons.”

Keir said that she had been directed not to use her own discretion in banning or barring anyone from the building and maintained that by filling out harassment complaint forms and submitting them to the board, she was complying with the policy.

“I cannot literally ban an individual from this library,” she said. “That needs to go through the board.”

Silburn interjected by commenting that a Patron Code of Conduct Policy would be discussed at the board’s August meeting, and that at least some of the claims filed by Keir and her staff are under review by the board’s legal counsel.

Jacquard continued to press Keir on her adherence to the policy, accusing her of not following it.

“Don’t tell me how to bloody follow a policy, sir,” Keir snapped to Jacquard. “Because you have not paid attention. We have a grievance policy and you have not listened to us as a very concerned and afraid staff who has been belittled and continuously harassed.”

Silburn also brought up an incident involving Keir’s refusal to accept a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, to which Keir continually interrupted her, proclaiming that such requests would continue to be refused if the individual does not abide by the library’s usage policy when submitting them.

“I’m on the verge of asking you to leave the meeting because your tone is inappropriate and harassing,” Silburn said.

“Well then you do what you gotta do,” Keir quipped back.

Mitchell made a motion to remove the director from the remainder of the meeting, with Jacquard seconding. No vote was held, however, as Keir quickly left of her own volition.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, halleluiah,” she said as she gathered her things and left the building.

The meeting continued as scheduled, and afterward, an executive session was called.