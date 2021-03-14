Contaminants found in Queensbury landfill, but DEC widening search

QUEENSBURY — The source of the 1,4-dioxane that has led to the state providing bottled water to some residents off Jenkinsville Road appears to be solidly on town of Queensbury property, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation documentation.
But the DEC is investigating to see if either of the nearby private landfills could be responsible.
DEC has also been testing residential wells to see if the contamination spread.
So far, five residential wells have been found to be contaminated, out of 20 tested, and the state is providing bottled water to the owners of each affected property.
On Friday, DEC released testing results for the monitoring wells at the town’s closed landfill, along with a map showing the location of each well.
Samples from just one monitoring well found the industrial chemical 1,4-dioxane at six times the safe limit for drinking water.
That well is more than 500 feet away and above the landfill owned by BASF Corp., and about 1,400 feet away and above the McLaughlin construction and debris landfill.
DEC staff will look into those landfills to see if they are involved, a DEC spokeswoman said.
Town Supervisor John Strough stressed, at a Town Board meeting last Monday, that the contamination could be coming from any of the landfills. They are all near each other, off Jenkinsville Road, but topographically the town landfill is above the other two.
The state limit for 1,4-dioxane in drinking water is 1 part per billion. In the town landfill monitoring well, 1,4-dioxane was found at 6 parts per billion.
In two other wells, the PFOA was found at more than 20 times the state’s recommended maximum for water quality.
But in residents’ wells, PFOA was well below the state’s standard for long-term exposure. The 1,4-dioxane exceeded the state standard.
DEC is now reaching out to some property owners near the owners with contaminated wells, in an effort to get permission to test their wells.
PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, can be found in Teflon, used in nonstick pans, although most manufacturers have phased it out. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, studies indicate that PFOA can cause reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological effects in laboratory animals.
1,4-dioxane, deemed a likely human carcinogen by the EPA, is used as a stabilizer for chlorinated solvents and has been found in bubble bath, shampoo, laundry detergent and similar cleaning products that require suds.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.