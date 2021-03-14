Contaminants found in Queensbury landfill, but DEC widening search

QUEENSBURY — The source of the 1,4-dioxane that has led to the state providing bottled water to some residents off Jenkinsville Road appears to be solidly on town of Queensbury property, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation documentation.

But the DEC is investigating to see if either of the nearby private landfills could be responsible.

DEC has also been testing residential wells to see if the contamination spread.

So far, five residential wells have been found to be contaminated, out of 20 tested, and the state is providing bottled water to the owners of each affected property.

On Friday, DEC released testing results for the monitoring wells at the town’s closed landfill, along with a map showing the location of each well.

Samples from just one monitoring well found the industrial chemical 1,4-dioxane at six times the safe limit for drinking water.

That well is more than 500 feet away and above the landfill owned by BASF Corp., and about 1,400 feet away and above the McLaughlin construction and debris landfill.

DEC staff will look into those landfills to see if they are involved, a DEC spokeswoman said.