Contactless Santa is coming to town

Children will be able to see Santa this year, but no one will be sitting on his lap.

Children will have to stay 6 feet away, with masks on, at all times. That includes for photos.

The rules, which are being implemented throughout the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, will be in force locally at Aviation Mall in Queensbury and Wilton Mall.

Parents should reserve a time in advance, although both sites will allow some walk-ins. The idea is to prevent a long line.

Despite it all, Santa is promising a “memorable” visit.

“There will be plenty of fun and magic, as well as a focus on the health and well-being of everyone,” Aviation Mall Director of Marketing Teresa Hanley said in a news release. “It’s important to keep as much of the beloved holiday tradition alive, now more than ever.”

For a while, it wasn’t certain whether Santa could visit at all this year.

“We could all use a dose of Santa’s merry disposition, but we also have to evolve with the times and do it safely. We’ve been strategizing with Cherry Hill (the organizer of Santa's visits) to accomplish that goal,” Hanley said,

