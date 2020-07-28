Consumer groups question NYSEG proposed rate hike

Michael Jamison, a spokesman for Avangrid, said the bill credits will end up covering “a good portion” of the rate increase for the approximately 133,000 customers expected to be eligible for them.

Climate agenda

The plan also calls for both utilities to “make significant investment in tree-trimming” with an eye towards power lines more reliable amid storms, Jamison noted.

Both the electric and natural gas cases are consistent with the state’s climate agenda, he said.

“On the gas case, it is really by far the most progressive gas case ever filed by a utility in New York and probably the nation, and it works to help achieve the state’s policy goals,” Jamison said.

James Denn, a spokesman for the Public Service Commission, said electric bills for both NYSEG and RG&E customers will remain among the lowest in the state if the settlement is approved in September.

Public comments

The parties that back the settlement include two state authorities, Empire State Development and the New York Power Authority.