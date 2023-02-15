GLENS FALLS — Declining enrollment means little need for Glens Falls city schools to move fifth-grade students back to an elementary setting at the Sanford Street School, according to a consultant.

Board of Education members were updated Monday on the study performed by Western New York Educational Service Council's Tony Day.

Parents around the end of the 2021 school year reported negative behaviors from their kids, prompting the study.

Day said a group of concerned community members brought it to the board's attention on multiple occasions. When Superintendent Krislynn Dengler started with the district in July, Dow said she did not want to "shuffle the issue off to the side" and brought in a consultant to help.

The study was broken into two pieces. One was finding out if there is a "reason to consider moving grade five out of the middle school into some form of elementary configuration." The second was weighing of options that should be considered and the advantages and disadvantages of each.

A list of questions were involved in the study and focused on the reason for the move in 2011, students' experience in the middle school following the reconfiguration, future impacts on enrollment, if the move impacted the indicators of student engagement, and more.

The findings showed declining enrollment going hand-in-hand with birth rates.

"The general trend over the last 10 years, live births are down about 20%," he said.

The middle school currently enrolls as many students today for grades 5-8 as it did in 2005 as a grades 6-8 building.

Since the reconfiguration of fifth graders was introduced to the middle school building in 2011, the younger students have been separated from the older classes.

From different start and end times to different entrances and hallway access, fifth graders have limited contact with the older crowd in order to combat behavioral issues among the fifth graders.

"The 2021-22 school year was a very challenging year at the middle school and fifth-grade students witnessed significant behavioral issues and inappropriate language. There does not appear to be evidence that enrollment will increase in the years ahead. It is likely to decrease due to smaller average incoming kindergarten classes," Day said.

Although enrollment is declining, the district was looking at reopening its Sanford Street school as a possibility for fifth graders to be integrated back into an elementary setting.

However, the study suggested the district should look at other options first and called reopening Sanford Street "highly inefficient," according to a slide of Day's presentation.

"Reopening Sanford Street School to Glens Falls students for the purpose of returning grade five students to an elementary setting would appear highly inefficient. There are other schools that are in need of facility improvements. The significant cost of a capital project needed to bring the building into a condition suitable for regular student use would be significant and likely borne by district taxpayers as NYSED is unlikely to aid the project based on current enrollment, enrollment projections and square footage demands," Day said.

The recommendation made by Day was for the district to not consider a reconfiguration or redistricting plan at this time. Rather, the board should "engage in a thoughtful long-range planning process to establish goals and priorities for the future."

"I would not recommend that you just move fifth grade right now and just do it. I would say that it should be something to consider but I would really recommend you take a look at the bigger picture. Look at it strategically where you're trying to (do) and figure out the other issues the district needs to address," he said.