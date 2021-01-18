Consultant: Fort Edward could save $1.2 million in teacher salaries in South Glens Falls merger

FORT EDWARD — About $1.2 million could be saved in teacher salary and benefits costs if the Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts were to merge.

In addition, Alan Pole, a consultant from Castallo & Silky, said he believes that there would not be any teacher layoffs.

“I’d be shocked if anybody currently working in the two districts loses a job,” he said at the Jan. 11 meeting of the merger study advisory committee.

The meeting was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders of both districts are committed to providing every opportunity for the Fort Edward employees to be hired by South Glens Falls. However, he said, there is no guarantee.

“In the event that they are not going to be able to provide employment for everyone, the boards want to use retirements and attrition to accomplish the goal of keeping everyone employed that they possibly can,” he said.

Pole presented a chart showing that there is an average of 12 people who leave the combined teaching staff Fort Edward and South Glens Falls every year.

School districts are very labor-intensive organizations, with about 70% to 75% of the budget going to salary and benefits.