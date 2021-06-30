Consultant: Former dewatering site has potential for manufacturing, agricultural uses

FORT EDWARD — A consulting firm sees the old dewatering plant as a “blank slate” that could be used for food processing, wine-bottling and beer-making, agricultural technology or warehousing.
Consultant Weston & Sampson is preparing a study on reuse of the property. The site was used by General Electric to remove water from river sludge during the dredging of PCBs from the Hudson River.
“The purpose of our study is to score these and try to find out what’s the best fit for the site. What we’re really trying to do is look for your feedback,” said Weston & Sampson consultant Joe Zongol at a virtual community forum held Tuesday.
The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency owns the property and is seeking to redevelop it.
The 110-acre site has a building on one acre. There is a rail spur to the east and a seasonal canal. A company called Clean Earth is also using some of the site to store fill.
There is also some water infrastructure.
“A potential tenant could use up to 650,000 gallons per day,” Zongol said.
Zongol said there is no sewer service, but a tenant could connect into the Washington County wastewater system. Another advantage is there is an extensive amount of stormwater infrastructure at the site.
“It was originally designed (so) if there was any runoff from the PCB-contaminated materials, that it would be stored and not discharged,” he said.
That is an advantage because stormwater regulations have gotten much more stringent, Zongol added.
The plant has one electrical substation that could be tapped by one large user of the site, but if there were multiple users on the property, it would get a little more complicated.
Consultant Jeff Budrow of Weston & Sampson said access to the rail and canal are advantages, although it is somewhat far away from the highway.
Some of the utilities would have to be upgraded, he said.
There are some wetlands on the site.
Eric Halvorsen of consultant RKG Associates said that, based upon demographics and workforce data, he believes the site could be used for green energy manufacturing or agricultural technology.
SUNY Adirondack has been in talks about using the site as a training facility for hospitality workers.
Solar energy and wind energy are potential uses. Biosolids and waste process and composting are other growing fields.
“There also have been some inquiries from breweries that have spent brewery grains that need to be disposed,” he said.
Consultant Caroline Wells said cannabis processing, tying into the local agricultural community, could take place at the site.
Wells said this area is already a hub for medical device manufacturing.
Zongol said SUNY Adirondack has a business incubation program that is looking for space, as well as a technical training center for students.
Jackson Strong, who grew up in Lake George and lives in the Bronx now, said he is excited about the site's possibilities. He runs a logistics business. He said only about 4% of freight is transported by water, and he thinks it is an untapped resource.
Very little infrastructure would be needed, he said — perhaps a conveyor belt or a crane to move crates. Cargo could be accessed more quickly than at the busy Port of Albany.
Fort Edward resident Katie deGroot disagreed, saying the property should not be industrialized but should be used to support local farms.
She does not want see barges going up and down the river.
“We just reclaimed the river for residents,” she said.
IDA Chairman Dave O’Brien said the property has potential. Some hurdles have to be overcome, including getting the property tied into sewer and having a pre-engineering study done on replacement of the bridge leading to the site.
“It is a process that we have to identify how the best way to market this site,” he said.
