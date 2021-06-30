Consultant: Former dewatering site has potential for manufacturing, agricultural uses

“It was originally designed (so) if there was any runoff from the PCB-contaminated materials, that it would be stored and not discharged,” he said.

That is an advantage because stormwater regulations have gotten much more stringent, Zongol added.

The plant has one electrical substation that could be tapped by one large user of the site, but if there were multiple users on the property, it would get a little more complicated.

Consultant Jeff Budrow of Weston & Sampson said access to the rail and canal are advantages, although it is somewhat far away from the highway.

Some of the utilities would have to be upgraded, he said.

There are some wetlands on the site.

Eric Halvorsen of consultant RKG Associates said that, based upon demographics and workforce data, he believes the site could be used for green energy manufacturing or agricultural technology.

SUNY Adirondack has been in talks about using the site as a training facility for hospitality workers.

Solar energy and wind energy are potential uses. Biosolids and waste process and composting are other growing fields.