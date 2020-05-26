Construction work restarts, and the Y has a plan for workouts

GLENS FALLS — The first phase of reopening New York began last week and you can measure its progress in the city by counting the number of construction workers — recognizable by their yellow hard hats — and the heavy equipment crawling across sites heaped with dirt.
Tuesday morning, at the Glens Falls Family YMCA on Fire Road, a crane parked in the back lot was swinging an air conditioning unit the size of a compact car onto the roof of the building.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the lot next to the skating rink, two guys were tying down the old unit, which was as big as a small bus, to a flatbed.
The old unit was "not as old as I would like it to be," said Brian Bearor, CEO of the Y.
It was added to the building in 2006, when the Y was expanded to include a large gymnastics room and an even larger fitness center, with numerous cardio trainers such as elliptical machines and treadmills, weightlifting machines and free weights, along with an indoor track. With scores of sweating people in the room on warm days, the old unit struggled to keep the air circulating.
"Humidity becomes a real issue," Bearor said, "and it becomes a safety issue because the equipment starts to get wet."
The Y administration had scheduled the replacement of the huge older unit with two more efficient smaller ones for this spring, but those plans were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as the center's leadership looks ahead to reopening, and formulates plans to make that possible, getting the air conditioning up to full strength is a first step.
Bearor doesn't know when the Y will be allowed to reopen — he awaits guidance from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control. But he has a plan and believes the complex, or at least part of it, could reopen soon while keeping its members safe.
The plan includes "significant social distancing" and "screening of members and staff each day," he said.
The number of people in each area of the complex would be limited, and the Y might use a reservation system, so people looking for a workout wouldn't have to sit around waiting for others to finish.
Disinfecting and cleaning are an important part of the plan, he said.
"We're ready. We could open tomorrow. We feel comfortable it will be a safe reopening," he said.
People need to be able to get out of their houses and get some exercise and work out the muscular kinks and emotional frustrations of the pandemic lockdown, he said.
Meanwhile, even though the Y has been closed for more than two months, members have been supportive, with the majority allowing their monthly payments to be used as donations. About 30 percent have put their memberships on hold, freezing payments while the complex is closed.
More work
Across Fire Road on Tuesday, crews were out and working on what will be new tennis and basketball courts in Crandall Park. That project is being funded not by the city but by Friends of Crandall Park, with help from a state grant.
Although downtown was quiet on Tuesday, site preparation in the middle of South Street, future home of a year-round farmers market and community space, will resume soon and should be done by early July, said Ed Bartholomew, the city's economic development director.
Dirt and rubble have to be moved — and removed — and a wall of the incubator building on Elm Street has to be shored up, then the city will seek proposals for the two projects meant to transform the heart of downtown: First, the purchase and rehabilitation of the incubator building on Elm Street and the former Hot Shots building on South Street; and second, the construction of a parking garage and the year-round market.
The rehabbing of the two buildings will be undertaken by private development teams, although their plans must first get city approval. The parking garage and market will be paid for and owned by the city. Some of that work should get going by the end of the year, Bartholomew said.
"Throughout the region, more and more, phones were ringing and companies are getting employees back," he said.
"But not everything is going to pop up all at once."
