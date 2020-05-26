Construction work restarts, and the Y has a plan for workouts

Bearor doesn't know when the Y will be allowed to reopen — he awaits guidance from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control. But he has a plan and believes the complex, or at least part of it, could reopen soon while keeping its members safe.

The plan includes "significant social distancing" and "screening of members and staff each day," he said.

The number of people in each area of the complex would be limited, and the Y might use a reservation system, so people looking for a workout wouldn't have to sit around waiting for others to finish.

Disinfecting and cleaning are an important part of the plan, he said.

"We're ready. We could open tomorrow. We feel comfortable it will be a safe reopening," he said.

People need to be able to get out of their houses and get some exercise and work out the muscular kinks and emotional frustrations of the pandemic lockdown, he said.

Meanwhile, even though the Y has been closed for more than two months, members have been supportive, with the majority allowing their monthly payments to be used as donations. About 30 percent have put their memberships on hold, freezing payments while the complex is closed.

More work